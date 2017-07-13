Well upgrade causing discoloration in Hampstead area water

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Water Service is warning customers in Hampstead of some discoloration in the water due to a well upgrade.

Vice President of Operations Bryce Mendenhall said the company just upgraded one of its wells. In the process, Mendenhall said they had to switch the direction of the water flow which has stirred everything up.

Mendenhall said they are aware of the discoloration customers are experiencing. He said the quality of water is fine, but it is not aesthetically appealing.

Mendenhall said they are working on flushing the system out right now. He asks customers to be patient while they get everything cleared out.

Mendenhall did not have a specific timeline, but hopes it will not take more than a day or two. He said once it is clear, the system will be better than before because of the well upgrade.

Mendenhall said they are in the process of letting customers know about the problem when we talked to him around 10:30 this morning.