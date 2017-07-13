Well upgrade causing discoloration in Hampstead area water

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Water Service is warning customers in Hampstead of some discoloration in the water due to a well upgrade.

Vice President of Operations Bryce Mendenhall said the company just upgraded one of its wells. In the process, Mendenhall said they had to switch the direction of the water flow which has stirred everything up.

Mendenhall said they are aware of the discoloration customers are experiencing. He said the quality of water is fine, but it is not aesthetically appealing.

Mendenhall said they are working on flushing the system out right now. He asks customers to be patient while they get everything cleared out.

Mendenhall did not have a specific timeline, but hopes it will not take more than a day or two. He said once it is clear, the system will be better than before because of the well upgrade.

Mendenhall said they are in the process of letting customers know about the problem when we talked to him around 10:30 this morning.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man accused of setting Hampstead home on fire while family inside
Read More»
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Hampstead man charged with child sex offense crimes
Read More»
Hadley and Gentry Eddings Gift
4 weeks ago
1 Comments for this article
Pender EMS, Topsail artist give Eddings family gift honoring sons killed in crash
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments