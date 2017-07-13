What Did We Miss? Several compete in “cluck off” at the Annual Chicken Show

It’s that time of the week where local comedian Wills Maxwell reports the stories that WWAY did not.

Wayne, Nebraska held their 37th Annual Chicken Show which includes a chicken flying contest and a cluck off. Thanks to a false rumor, hundreds of people in Memphis believed that NBA star Zach Randolph would pay for their utilities. A couple finally removed the alarm clock that was trapped inside their wall and going off daily for 13 years.

Watch “What Did We Miss?” every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina,

