93-year-old mailman still delivers

(Photo: KDVR)

GUNNISON COUNTY, CO (KDVR)– A tiny town situated in the central Rockies has been receiving its mail the same way, by the same person, for more than half a century!

Emory Townsend has delivered mail in the Somerset area twice a week for the last 60 years. Currently at the age of 93, he doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.

“I guess I have to say I like driving mountain roads,” Townsend said about his job.

What made it more exciting was his wife. Before she passed away two years back, she would also deliver mail with her husband.

