Authorities look for man who shot at deputy in Fayetteville

Bain is a resident of Sampson County living on West Clinton Road. Deputies said they found a pistol in the SUV. Gibbons, who is a convicted felon, was charged with the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon.

Judge increased bond to over $2 million for James Gibbons, 1 of 2 convicted felons accused of shooting at Cumberland County deputy #abc11 pic.twitter.com/QvIn4q2eql — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) July 14, 2017

Deputies said Bain should be considered armed and dangerous. He is a convicted felon who was recently released from prison for after a first-degree murder conviction.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (910)-323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.