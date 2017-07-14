Big business at Blackfinn brings concerts and more

Full House Productions announced a Nelly and Willie Nelson concert at The Shell and started selling tickets on June 14, 2017. (Photo: Basil John/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — How does seeing Nelly up close and personal sound? Or what about Willie Nelson? These are just some of the big names they have for their latest venture, The Shell.

The management company, Full House productions, says Blackfinn has a lot of customers since its opening in May. Now they are announcing the opening of The Shell.

“The Shell is right here on the water, off of Port City Marina. The Shell is going to be a 4000 person outdoor live music and event center,” Full House Productions operation manager, Tyler Wogenstahl, says.

And they’re hoping to pack The Shell too. Guess who’s riding back in to Wilmington? They say Nelly is set to perform on September third and Willie Nelson will be on the road again at The Shell on September Fifth. But concerts aren’t the only thing on the menu in the future.

“There’s also going to be festivals that are going to be here. A beer festival, a wine festival. The list just keeps on going, on and on. The other thing that we’re also going to be doing is some regional events, such as the Wilmington Boat Show,” Wogenstahl said.

He says as more people come in town for concerts they will also spend money, saying its a win win for everyone in the port city.

“I think it brings people out. It gets people, you know- parking, getting gas, staying at a hotel maybe or you know just enjoying a restaurant. It doesn’t have to be Blackfinn. But our goal is just to get people out, get them downtown and have a good time,” Wogenstahl said.

He said many plans are already in the works and hopes everyone will come out to the concerts.

“We want to have a phenomenal Nelly concert. We want to have a great turnout for Willy Nelson and then from there I think we can put together some bigger and bigger shows for Wilmington,” Wogenstahl said.

Tickets for the Willie Nelson concert already sold more than 1200 tickets in a day.

So, if you want to get your hands on some tickets, go to http://theshellwilmington.com/