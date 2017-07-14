Carolina Beach extends engineering deadline on condemned condos

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Surf Condominium homeowners association has a little longer to determine how badly the building has deteriorated and what can be done to stabilize it.

The town condemned the complex on June 30.

Staff gave the HOA until today, July 14, to complete an engineering assessment of the building. The town says they have worked closely with the engineer and contractors hired by the HOA. Blocking and bracing has been put in place to help stabilize the building where there are signs of deterioration. But, the town says not everything has been analyzed.

The engineer and town staff met and agreed to extend the investigation for another 30 days.

On Thursday, a fire broke out in a maintenance room on the south side of the building. Fire and police are still investigating what they call a “suspicious” fire.

The town has worked with the HOA to enhance the fencing to increase the safety and security of the site.