CFPUA board chairman’s July 14 GenX morning update

Mike Brown, CFPUA Board chairman, will provide two daily updates—one morning and one afternoon—with information on activity surrounding GenX. Below please find Chairman Mike Brown's morning update on Chemours and CFPUA letter to DEQ.

NCDEQ announced yesterday that additional sources of GenX at the Chemours industrial complex have been stopped. According to DEQ’s news release, “The state deployed an inspection team to the Fayetteville Works facility in response to a report from Chemours that recent water testing showed the presence of GenX at the plant’s point of discharge to the Cape Fear River.”

CFPUA is committed to providing the highest quality drinking water for our customers. For that reason, we are extremely disappointed that Chemours has continued to discharge GenX over the past weeks. Additionally, in June CFPUA requested that DEQ monitor Chemours discharges daily and to monitor the internal waste streams into the Chemours wastewater treatment facility. We are very discouraged that this additional GenX discharge was not identified sooner.

We would like to see the results of the tests that were taken by Chemours and DEQ at their point of discharge into the Cape Fear River. We consider nothing less than full transparency to be acceptable. CFPUA would again ask DEQ and EPA to be proactive in exercising their regulatory and oversight responsibilities with respect to Chemours and other sources of discharges into the Cape Fear River.

We still have valid questions that have gone unanswered about the Chemours NPDES permitting process. This revelation only raises additional questions and concerns. We will continue to actively seek pertinent information from Chemours and DEQ on this matter, and will continue to share information with the public as we have it.

To read the DEQ’s full release, click here.

CFPUA environmental counsel sent a letter to DEQ Secretary Michael Regan on July 3 (the letter is misdated) to make certain that DEQ and DHHS had already considered four additional toxicological studies regarding the GenX compounds released by Chemours in the Cape Fear River. The letter also requests the DEQ advise CFPUA of the studies DHHS is relying on to establish the level of acceptable risk in the Cape Fear River complex.

The full letter and links to all studies can be found here.

The CFPUA team has a meeting this morning with Black & Veatch to discuss possible treatment options. We will release that report in today’s PM update.

CFPUA encourages the public to check our website and social media channels for updates as this continues to unfold. We are committed to transparency, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with you through the duration of this process.