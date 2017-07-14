Closures of Interstate 95 in southern NC start next week

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) – Several miles of a major north-south artery in North Carolina will be at least partially closed for several weeks so a contractor can repair a bridge damaged by flooding.

The Fayetteville Observer reports the closure of nearly nine miles of Interstate 95 in Cumberland and Robeson counties is scheduled to begin Tuesday night.

The state Transportation Department says in a news release that southbound lanes will be closed between Exit 41 in Hope Mills and will re-open at Exit 33, just north of St. Pauls.

Travelers will be detoured onto N.C. Highway 59 and then to U.S. Highway 301.

The project is scheduled to be finished by Aug. 31.

DOT says Carolina Bridge Co. Inc. of Orangeburg, South Carolina, is being paid $856,000 to repair erosion damage on the bridge.

