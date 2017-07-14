Fourth inning propels Sharks over Marlins

The Sharks dugout has some fun during a win at home on July 14, 2017 (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WILMINGTONSHARKS.COM) — The Sharks and Marlins met for the 11th time this season with Wilmington riding a four game win streak against Morehead City.

Wilmington struck first in the bottom of the 1st inning. Justin Dean led off for the Sharks with a single. Dean then stole second and third before coming home to score on Luke Morgan’s sacrifice fly.

The Marlins answered in the top of the third. Steven Taylor singled to start the inning. Then with one out, Alec Wilson doubled to plate Taylor to know the ball game up at 1 a piece. Wilmington retook the lead in the bottom of the inning. Justin Dean doubled and scored on a throwing error by Alec Wilson in center field. Later in the inning, Michael Sandle scored on a sacrifice fly by Trevor McCutchin, his CPL leading 33rd RBI.

The runs would continue in the fourth inning for both teams. Morehead City scored three in the top of the inning to take the lead for the first time 4-3. In the Sharks half, Brian Parreira doubled, Ward Coleman and Dan Wilson both singled to load the bases. Justin Dean drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to tie the game back at 4. The next batter, Michael Sandle drove home a run on his first hit of the night. Later in the inning, Dan Wilson scored on a wild pitch to stretch the Sharks lead to 6-4. Sandle came around to score on the next pitch that got away from the catcher Mark Castellucci.

Wilmington added to its lead in the bottom of the 7th inning. Michael Sandle reached on an error and advanced to third on a single by Luke Morgan. Sandle then scored on a wild pitch to but the Sharks up 8-4. Then, with two outs Brian Parreira singled home Morgan but the inning ended as Dayton Dugas was thrown out at third.

In the 8th, the Marlins fought back scoring two more on a two out single by Nick Podkul. Heading to the 9th, the Sharks led 9-6 over Morehead City.

Evan Brabrand came out of the Sharks bullpen and struck out Derek Olenchuk looking to begin the ninth. Jackson Ware singled with one out and Nate Schmal was hit in the back with two outs. Alec Wilson then singled down the left field line to score Ware. Chandler Corley was walked to load the bases with two outs and Sammy Miller coming to the plate. Brabrand got Miller to strike out swinging to close it out.

The win was the Sharks 5th straight over the Marlins to take the season series lead 7-4.

Noah Michael (3-1) picked up his third win of the season, while Heath Mitchem (2-3) lost for the Marlins. Evan Brabrand picked up his 4th save of the summer.

Wilmington is off tomorrow before heading to Edenton on Sunday.