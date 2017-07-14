Hoggard struggles in 7 on 7 tournament on day one

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MATTHEW, NC (WWAY) — The Hoggard Vikings hit the field this morning for a little 7 on 7 football action in the Powerade 7 on 7 Invitational happening in Matthew, NC.

The two day tournament brings more than forty teams from 10 states to compete for the chance to win $25,000 for their schools athletic program. The vikings are looking to bring home that top prize, but things are off to a tough start.

Hoggard dropped 5 out of their first 7 games on day one, only defeating Butler in game two and Salem in game 6 for the day. They will begin the double elimination bracket tomorrow.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

19 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Barth Brothers host annual kicking camp
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Hoggard to compete in Powerade 7 on 7 Tournament
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Barth Brothers Kicking Camp coming to Wilmington
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments