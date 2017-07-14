Krispy Kreme hosts deal to celebrate 80 years of glazed doughnuts

The glazed doughnut is turning 80 on Friday, and Krispy Kreme is marking the occasion with a sweet deal.

If you buy a dozen doughnuts on July 14, you can get a second dozen of original glazed for 80 cents.

The doughnut chain opened in 1937 in North Carolina. They started by selling doughnuts to grocery stores before offering up their original glazed straight to customers.

