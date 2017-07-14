Man charged in Princess Place Dr. shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man is behind bars after a shooting earlier this week.

According to Linda Rawley Thompson with Wilmington Police Department, Israel McCloud-Williamson, 22, is charged in the Wednesday morning shooting of Russell Kistler, 44.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Princess Place Drive.

Williamson turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

At last check, Kistler was in serious condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Williamson is currently in the New Hanover County Jail.