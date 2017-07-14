Nine area players to play in NCCA All-Star games

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The best of the best in North Carolina will face off in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star games.

There will be basketball, football and soccer games and there will be plenty of representation from our area.

In the football game, we will see four players suit up to play for the east squad. Collin Hairr and Patrick Morrison from Hoggard, along with Taye Vareen and big Bubba McCray from West Brunswick will hit the gridiron.

On the pitch in the soccer all-star games, four more players will compete. For the women’s game, Siara Southerland from Hoggard and Abbey Campbell from New Hanover will play. In the men’s, Tristan Nelson from Laney and Declan Payne from New Hanover will represent the area.

Finally, Whiteville’s Tyrell Kirk will play for the east basketball team coached by Hoggard’s own Brett Queen.

Best of luck to all the athletes and coaches!