North Carolina woman shoots, kills home intruder

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) – A woman has shot and killed a man who she said was trying to get into her home in North Carolina.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets that a woman grabbed her pistol Thursday after hearing someone jiggling the front door to her home in Sanford, which is approximately 43 miles southwest of Raleigh.

According to the woman, the man tried to force his way into the home and she got into a struggle with him. She said she fired several shots at the man as he ran from the front porch.

The sheriff’s office said 29-year-old Bryant Latrelle Martin was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)