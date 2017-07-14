ONLY ON WWAY: Mother reads a letter from one of her son’s killers

Mother receives a letter from one of her son's killers (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Shot and killed over ten dollars, a cell phone and a sandwich.

Joshua Proutey died in downtown Wilmington nearly five years ago.

Now, one of his killers is reaching out. Christoper Cromartie was with three other men who robbed Proutey.

Recently, he sent WWAY a letter to deliver to Proutey’s mother.

“There’s nothing new in this letter or in his denial, he talks about being charged with the crime, but he never admits to doing the crime. He never admits to being there,” Joshua Proutey’s mother, Patty Proutey said.

Joshua Proutey was a Cape Fear Community College student. He was killed in December of 2012. A loss Proutey still lives with.

She says receiving letters like this reminds her of a past she wants to forget.

“It doesn’t bring me comfort, it rips off a scab that will never be completely healed and I just don’t want to give him anymore of my life, I don’t want to give him anymore time, I don’t want to give him anymore thought, I just want to be done,” Proutey said.

If she could say anything to the convicted man who continues to reach out it would be, “stop Chris, leave us alone. I don’t care what you have to say, I don’t want to hear it anymore it’s nothing new,” Proutey said.

Patty said she has nothing left for him and he has nothing left to say to her.

“I have to tolerate that he’s still in this world, Joshua is not still in this world and I don’t know why he has to continue to try to make contact,” Proutey said.

Letters like this have her reliving a nightmare. She chooses to simply remember the life of her family.

We also spoke to Proutey’s father, he says this letter does not justify the past and just makes him more upset and angry.