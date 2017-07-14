Sinkhole swallows 2 homes in Florida, still growing

(Photo: WFTS)

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFTS) — Authorities in Florida are evacuating residents of several homes after a hole the size of a small swimming pool opened in the ground.

A large sinkhole swallowed two homes and continues to grow in a neighborhood in Land O’ Lakes on Friday morning. Surrounding homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says the sinkhole, first reported as a depression, started out as the size of a small pool and a boat on the property was falling into the hole at approximately 7:56 a.m.

As of 8:23 a.m., the sinkhole expanded and reached the roadway. At least 10 surrounding homes were evacuated. Two homes have been destroyed due to the sinkhole.

The sinkhole is located at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive in Land O’ Lakes. ABC Action News has confirmed the home was a remediated home. According to the listing on Zillow, the property was a “repaired sinkhole” home.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, one home is a complete loss and the second home is a 60% loss.

As of 10:03 a.m. officials considered the sinkhole still active.

The Red Cross is on the way to the scene to help families affected.