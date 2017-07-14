Special Pedals hosts barbecue fundraiser Saturday

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Who loves some barbecue? You get can your grub on but also do it for a good cause Saturday.

A local non-profit is doing it to raise money to keep their mission treading on.

Special Pedals trains and employs adults with disabilities while also providing low-cost bicycles or bike repairs.

The fundraiser pick up time is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 130 Hooker Road.

For just $10 you’ll get a plate of barbecue, baked beans, potato salad, and a roll.

The money goes toward purchasing new tools and paying volunteers.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Special Pedals: Idea to reality
Read More»
1 year ago
0 Comments for this article
Fundraiser held to open bike shop that employs adults with disabilities
Read More»
2 years ago
0 Comments for this article
UNCW student hopes to create bike shop for adults with disabilities
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments