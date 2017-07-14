Town of Wrightsville Beach responds to GenX water quality data

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach is responding to the latest data from state officials regarding GenX.

State officials released their first results of water quality samples Friday and an updated preliminary health assessment for concentrations of the unregulated compound GenX in finished, or treated, drinking water.

The Town of Wrightsville Beach responded in an e-mail statement:

“Three separate water samples were taken from Wrightsville Beach Well #11 located on Allen’s Lane on the mainland which draws raw water from the Pee Dee Aquifer. These samples were sent to two separate labs for analysis. The results received today from the State of North Carolina for this well indicate trace amounts of GenX at a concentration range of 24 to 28 parts per trillion depending on the testing laboratory. Although this amount is well below the NCDHHS health goal of 140 parts per trillion, the Town will discontinue the use of Well #11 and test other wells in the system immediately. The positive results for GenX are likely a result of Well #11’s close proximity to an Aquifer Storage and Recovery Well (ASR) that Caper Fear Public Utility Authority operates approximately 3500 feet from Well #11. An ASR well injects drinking water in the aquifer during off-peak water consumption periods and removes that water during peak demand periods. Cape Fear Public Utility Authority recently announced that they will soon be withdrawing water at this ASR well and the Pee Dee Aquifer.”