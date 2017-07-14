Ways to beat the heat this summer

Kids keep cool at the Splash Pad (Kirsten Gutierrez/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — When it comes to beating the heat during these long hot summer days, New Hanover County offers some fun ways to stay cool for free.

Dozens of kids took advantage of having fun in the sun at the splash pad in Hugh MacRae Park in Wilmington on Friday.

From water spouting up from the ground, to objects spinning and dumping water from above, there are several ways for kids to stay cool while enjoying the warm summer days.

“My favorite part about the splash pad is the water because ways to beat the heat is here,” Brooklyn, who was enjoying the splash pad, said. “So then we don’t sweat all the time and have to stay inside.”

“The way to beat the heat is put on sun block at least three times a day when you’re outside,” Matthew, who was enjoying the splash pad, said. “And I love the splash pad, I like the cone part when it drops on top of your head because that’s really fun.”

Other ways the kids said they like to beat the heat is head to the beach, play in the pool, or stay inside and play games.