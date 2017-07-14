What’s it like to be a police officer? Find out at the Citizens Police Academy

The Wilmington Police Department welcomes 11 new officers on March 3, 2017 (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is offering a chance for you to learn what it’s like to be an officer.

WPD is hosting a Citizen Police Academy during the month of August. Classes are one night a week for four weeks, followed by a graduation.

The session starts on Monday, August 7. It runs from 6-8 p.m. at Wilmington Police Department headquarters at 615 Bess Street.

The academy is completely free; however, you must be 18 or older, complete a personal history and pass a criminal history check.

Students will learn information about criminal investigations, narcotics, local gangs, SABLE, K9 units and more.

Register here or call the Crime Prevention Office at (910) 343-3945.

The deadline to register is July 27 and space is limited.