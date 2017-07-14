Wilmington man charged with DWI in crash on S. College Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been charged in a Thursday night crash along South College Road in Wilmington.

According to Linda Rawley Thompson with Wilmington Police Department, Timothy Regan was traveling around 60 mph when he crashed into a Cadillac SUV while it was stopped in traffic. It happened in the 100 block of South College Road just before 10 p.m.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Regan was cited for the crash.

He is charged with DWI, Reckless Driving and Failure to Reduce Speed.

