WRAAP is all smiles with continued funding for at-risk programs

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Residential Adolescent Achievement Place will continue their mission of helping kids in the community improve their grades and behavior with more money than previous years.

Executive Director Daryl Dockery says they will be getting more than their requested funding to keep the programs up and running.  There was a chance the non-profit’s funding was going to be cut.

Dockery says they will be getting $20,000 from New Hanover County for the next funding cycle.  They were expecting the same as the previous year which was $10,000.

“We are grateful,” Dockery says. “These funds will have an enormous impact on program operation and service delivery in the community.”

Dockery is a former WWAY Extraordinary Person of the Week.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

New Hanover Agenda Meeting
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
New Hanover Commission approves $329M budget
Read More»
Budget cut plans
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Possible budget cuts to non-profit organizations in New Hanover county
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Possible budget cuts impacting at-risk children
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments