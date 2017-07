WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A group of local lifeguards spent the past few days competing in a regional competition in Jacksonville, Florida. We are happy to say they brought home the bronze!

A big congratulations to the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue team who placed 3rd place in the Big Beach division at the South Atlantic Regionals.

The team showcased their strength in events included board rescue, beach relay, and ironguard which includes run, swim, and paddle.