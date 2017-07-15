Brunswick County receives additional GenX test results

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) -Brunswick County has received additional results of samples tested for GenX.

Samples taken June 29 showed no detectable level of GenX in treated water from the 211 Water Treatment Plant at 0 parts per trillion (ppt).

Samples taken from the Northwest Water Treatment Plant’s raw water source showed levels of 64 ppt.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NC DEQ) released its own testing results, which showed levels at 51 and 52 ppt in finished water from the Northwest Water Treatment Plant. Prior test results of samples taken by Brunswick County showed GenX at 32.8 ppt.

On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) lowered the health goal for exposure to GenX in drinking water to 140 ppt.

This week, Brunswick County also received results for 1,4-Dioxane in the water. These results showed no detectable level in treated water from the Northwest Water Treatment Plant, but showed 1.3 parts per billion in treated water from the 211 Water Treatment Plant.

In response to the new results, Brunswick County Manager Ann Hardy said “We are committed to continued testing and to sharing information with the public when we receive or learn of it. We know the importance to our customers of having quality water, and we are working with outside engineers and other experts to determine any corrective actions that may be needed or steps that should be taken. While we have confidence in our water, we want to make sure we explore all options available.”