Coast Guard assists injured woman in Virginia Beach, VA

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WWAY) — The Coast Guard provided first aid to an injured woman near Broad Bay in Virginia Beach Saturday.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Little Creek received a radio call about an injured woman on a boat near Broad Bay at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The crew arrived on scene at approximately 2:32 p.m. and learned that while attempting to climb a ladder back into her boat, the woman had cut herself on the boat’s propeller.

The Coast Guard crew provided medical assistance, transferred the woman onto the RBS, and took her to Long Bay Pointe Marina at approximately 2:40 p.m., where the Virginia Beach Fire Department was waiting. The Coast Guard placed the woman in the care of the fire department’s emergency medical team.

“While boating, please be very careful while climbing a ladder back into the boat,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Wells, one of the crewman who responded. “The boat operator may be unaware that the prop can be engaged due to mechanical failure.”