Fans get a sneak peek behind production of opera in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Theatre fans took a look behind the scenes at how an opera comes together at Opera Wilmington this weekend.

They got to tour the UNC Wilmington Cultural Arts Building Saturday to see all the sets, costumes, music, and everything else that will go into making “Carmen”, Opera Wilmington’s next production.

The tour served as a way for opera goers to meet the stars of the show and give them a better appreciation of what goes into putting on a big production like this.

“This is an opportunity today for everyone to be able to see what it looks like to build a show like “Carmen.” You can see the costumes, the costume storage. You get to see what the set looks like, front and behind, how the set’s being built. You get to learn some of the music from “Carmen,” and so it really helps you understand what’s going on once you get to see the show,” said Mark Sorenson, Opera Wilmington’s Associate Artistic Director.

If you’d like to attend “Carmen”, tickets are still available. Opera Wilmington has all the information on their website.

They’ll be putting on the opera on July 21st, 23rd, 28th, and 30th at the UNCW Mainstage Theatre.