Landlord sued over crash that killed father in South Carolina

S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina landlord is being sued over not taking measures a family says could have prevented the death of a man killed when a driver plowed into his bedroom.

The Independent Mail of Anderson reports the lawsuit says David Havird Jr. should have erected barriers to keep cars from hitting the Williamston home. It also says Havird didn’t tell the family other homes at the property had been hit before.

Forty-one-year-old Antonio Jacinto Moreno was killed as he slept when a driver slid off a sharp curve, crashing into his home one February night.

Authorities said Austin Cole Burdette’s SUV went off the road and up an embankment before hitting the home.

Havird didn’t return a call from the paper. Burdette has been charged with felony DUI.

Information from: Anderson Independent-Mail, http://www.andersonsc.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)