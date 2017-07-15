Local family will soon have a new home, thanks to Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity donations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The ground was broken this weekend on a new house for a local family, funded entirely by donations from the community.

A record number of participants came out for last Thanksgiving’s Turkey Trot in Wrightsville Beach.

They raised enough money to finance the entire cost of an affordable home for a local healthcare professional and volunteer at the Turkey Trot, Brittani H., and her two daughters,

The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity broke ground on the home on Saturday morning.

Brittani has given a lot to her community, so a new house is a great way for the community to pay her back.

“So happy. I’m very excited. Can’t wait to get started and can’t wait to finish,” said Brittani.

The house is scheduled to be finished for Brittani and her family to move into in October, barring weather or other circumstances.