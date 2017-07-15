Repairs to cause lane closures on Interstate 140 bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Intermittent lane closures are scheduled for the Interstate 140 bridge over the Northeast Cape Fear River to allow workers to make repairs.

The lane closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Sunday and end at 5 a.m. on Monday. Two lanes will remain open for traffic at all times.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says the closures are necessary to repair a washout on the side of U.S. 421 next to the bridge.

There will not be a detour, but travelers should expect delays.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)