Special Pedals host barbecue fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Special Pedals had their first big fundraiser today.

Despite the heat their goal was to sell 200 barbecue plates.

Special Pedals is a non-profit organization that helps train and employ adults with disabilities, specifically working with bikes.

The money raised from this event will go towards tools for the mechanics and provide equal wages for the disabled adults working on the bikes.

Special Pedals founder, Leah Sherrill, said she enjoys doing events that involve the community.

“I think that’s what it is all about, is just how can you help your neighbor out and, so that’s what I like about the fundraising. It kind of gets the community involved and you realize how much support you do have, said Sherrill.

Sherrill also said that they are always looking for volunteers.

