Teen facing 15 charges in connection to London acid attacks

LONDON, ENGLAND (ABC) – A teenager is facing multiple charges in connection to five linked acid attacks in north and east London earlier this week, police said today.

Authorities charged a 16-year-old male on Saturday evening with 15 offenses, including multiple counts of robbery and grievous bodily harm (GBH), according to London’s Metropolitan Police. The teen was arrested Friday after he was identified near the scene of the attacks, which took place on Thursday, in surveillance video.

The suspect has been remanded in custody and will appear before Stratford Youth Court on Monday.

