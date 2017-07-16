Coast Guard rescues 2 from rip currents near Oak Island, Bald Head Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Coast Guard rescued a mother and her ten-year-old daughter after both were pulled out to sea by rip currents near Baldhead Island and Oak Island Saturday.

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Oak Island received a phone call from the North Carolina Marine Patrol concerning two people reported missing near Cape Fear River Inlet Buoy 11 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard crew arrived on scene at approximately 5:43 p.m. and immediately located the missing mother and her daughter, who were with a member of the Baldhead Island Ocean Rescue team who had launched from the beach on a personal water craft. The rescue member placed the daughter, who was wearing a life jacket, on the PWC and placed the mother on a rescue sled behind the PWC.

As the boat crew followed the ocean rescue back toward shore, six-foot swells caused the PWC to capsize, sending all three people into the water.

The Coast Guard crew immediately rescued the mother and her daughter from the water and brought them aboard their boat. After assisting the ocean rescue member back to the PWC, both units safely transited through the Cape Fear River Inlet to Bald Head Island Marina at approximately 5:50 p.m., where local EMTs were waiting.

“We encourage beachgoers to use extreme caution when swimming in the ocean due to the dangers of rip tides,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Holden Green said. “We have seen many cases already this summer where swimmers have been swept out to sea.”