Crews cleaning up wastewater spill in North Carolina river

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Crews are trying to clean up a wastewater overflow in a North Carolina river.

City of Charlotte officials tell local media outlets that about 180,000 gallons of wastewater reached a tributary to Sugar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

Crews have been trying to repair a break in a 21-inch sewer main pipe.

Catawba Riverkeeper Sam Perkins says the spill is concerning for anyone planning to hang out by the water this weekend.

He is urging anyone planning to use the river to paddle downstream of where Sugar Creek hits the Catawba.

City officials say it is impossible to determine the exact cause of the spillage.

