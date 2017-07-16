Man loses leg to flesh eating bacteria

Man in hospital after fleshing eating disease takes his leg (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One man has been recovering at New Hanover County Regional Medical Center after an accident that took his leg.

Warning some images may be graphic for some of our audience.

Bryan Ward was enjoying a boat ride with his brother until he accidentally fell while returning to the boat ramp, creating a cut that developed into much more.

“Pay attention because there’s things that you don’t even think about that can take your life within a matter of hours,” Ward said.

Ward has been battling a life threatening flesh eating bacteria for nearly a month.

“It’s been a very, very painful experience. I mean probably, I can’t even really describe it,” Ward said.

His sister, Brandi Edwards, said this experience has made her appreciate life a little more.

“It was Necrotizing Fasciitis and I looked it up, it wasn’t good, we all kind of broke,” Edwards said.

After numerous antibiotics Ward had to make a decision, his life or his leg.

“It had gotten to the point to me, I had a gut feeling that I could either cut this leg off or I could lose my life. I mean cause I really felt that’s where I was headed,” Ward said.

His leg may be gone, but Ward is trying to continue to stay positive.

“Maybe what I went through, me loosing my leg and this getting out where we can spread the word, maybe it will keep somebody else from experiencing this, especially a child,” Ward said.

Ward still has a long road to recovery, but is thankful to be alive.

He will be going home from the hospital tomorrow on his birthday. He is excited to leave the hospital and is ready to start his road to recovery.