Missing couple presumed dead, 2 charged with their slayings

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in coastal South Carolina say a missing couple is now believed to be dead, and a man and woman have been charged with killing them.

The Horry County Police Department said in a statement posted Sunday on its Facebook page that 21-year-old Jordan Marie Hodge and 28-year-old Kenneth Wayne Carlisle, both of Aynor, have been arrested and charged with murder. Local news media report the charges also include financial card fraud. Jail records do not indicate whether Hodge and Carlisle have lawyers.

Area news media report that 64-year-old Linda McAllister and 45-year-old William Clemons were reported missing July 1. They were last seen in Conway. Police said more information will be released when available.

