50 cent yard sale at Miller-Motte College

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Miller-Motte College is holding a 50 cent yard sale at the campus this weekend.

The goal of the event is to provide low cost items to our community to assist those who may be in need.

The yard sale will have clothing, office supplies, home goods, and many other items. Everything will be sold for 50 cents.

The profits from the yard sale will be used to purchase school supplies for children in the community.

The event is happening Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Miller-Motte College, 5000 Market Street.