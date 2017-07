BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man missing since July 1.

John Michael Dreelin, 68, was last seen in the 1600 block of Midway Road in Bolivia.

The Sheriff’s Office says Dreelin may be driving a silver 2005 Ford Escape and has NC registration DEL6353.

Dreelin may also be suffering from dementia.

He has salt and pepper colored hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, contact Det. Fuller at 910.398.5335 or 911.