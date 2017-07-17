Doctors find 27 contact lenses in woman’s eye

(CNN) — A 67-year-old woman scheduled for routine cataract surgery in November thought it was just dry eye and old age causing her discomfort, she told her surgeons.

But what doctors at Solihull Hospital in the UK found to be the real cause of her discomfort was much more concerning: 27 contact lenses, stuck in the woman’s right eye in a “blue mass.”

The incident was described in an article published in the BMJ earlier this month.