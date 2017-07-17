Hampstead couple pleads guilty to child pornography

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A husband and wife have been sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to multiple counts of child pornography and sexual exploitation charges.

According to the Pender County District Attorney’s Office, Roger Edwin Hare Jr., 55, and Loretta Lynn Hare, 47, of Hampstead, pled guilty last week in Pender County Superior Court.

Roger Hare pled guilty to ten consecutive counts of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was sentenced to ten consecutive 24-89 months, for a total of up to 74 years, in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Once he is released from the Department of Adult Corrections he will be placed on post-release supervision for 5 years and must register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Loretta Hare pled guilty to four consecutive counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. She was sentenced to four consecutive 6-17 months, for a total of up to 5 and a half years, in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections. She also must register as a sex offender for 30 years.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating after someone reported seeing disturbing images posted throughout the Hare’s home. The investigation revealed that Roger Hare downloaded thousands of child pornography images and displayed them around his house while a minor was present.

Loretta Hare’s failure to remove the images or the minor from the house contributed to her charges.