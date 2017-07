An Asheville man and woman are facing charges after authorities say they had nearly two pounds of methamphetamine.

Oscar Orlando Navarro-Melendez, 28, and Linda Liceth Prada-Ardila, 27, were arrested Friday and charged with five felonies, including trafficking and possession of meth.

The charges against them say they had 1.9 pounds (871 grams) of meth and sold the drugs out of a hotel room in Asheville.