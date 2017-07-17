New Hanover Co. adopts ‘Brunch Bill’

'Brunch Bill' signed by Governor Roy Cooper (Photo: Jenna Kurzyna/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County is joining the bubbly brunch train as the board of commissioners unanimously adopted the “Brunch Bill” Monday night.

The bill allows restaurants to sell alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Tonight’s decision makes the county the latest in the area to pass the bill, joining Oak Island, Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and Surf City.

Wilmington and Kure Beach could be the next to pass the bill, the two will discuss the ordinance at their regular city and town council meetings Tuesday.

