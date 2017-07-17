New Pedestrian Art now on display in downtown area

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The latest public sculptures are now on display as the popular Pedestrian Art series showcases more creative works in our area.

Pedestrian Art is a program of The Arts Council of Wilmington/New Hanover County and features nearly a dozen sculptures throughout downtown Wilmington each year.

“Stealing My Heart”, “Wind Harp”, and “Raw Love” are just some of the creations in the spotlight right now.

You can check out this year’s featured sculptures as well as download the Mobile Audio Tour app here.

Sunday, July 16th, organizers held a celebration with guided tours. The program is sponsored with support from the City of Wilmington, The Artworks°™, Craige & Fox LLC, Art in Bloom Gallery, the Dreams Center for Arts Education, and the Downtown Business Alliance.