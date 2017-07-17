Dave Gettleman was Carolina Panthers GM from 2013 until July 2017. (Photo: CarolinaPanthers.com)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Less than two years after a Super Bowl appearance, but just months removed from a losing season, the Carolina Panthers have fired their general manager.

Panthers owner/founder Jerry Richardson announced today that general manager Dave Gettleman has been relieved of his duties, according to a news release from the team. Gettleman had been general manager of the Panthers since 2013.

“After much thought and a long evaluation of our football operations, I have decided to relieve Dave Gettleman of his duties as general manager,” Richardson said in a statement. “I want to thank Dave for the role he played in our success over the past four seasons. While the timing of this decision is not ideal, a change is needed.”

The Panthers made the playoffs in each of Gettleman’s first three seasons as GM, including a NFC Championship and trip to the Super Bowl in 2015. But last year Carolina finished 6-10, which was the worst record in the NFC South.

Before joining Carolina, Gettleman spent nearly 30 years in NFL scouting departments. Overall, Gettleman has been a part of seven Super Bowl teams, including three winners. He was with Buffalo in 1990 and 1991, Denver in 1997, and the New York Giants in 2000, 2007 and 2011 before adding another appearance with Carolina in 2015. The Broncos, and 2007 and 2011 Giants won the championship. Gettleman has been associated with 16 playoff teams in his NFL career.