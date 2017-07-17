‘Passed gas’ forces passengers from plane at RDU, spokesperson says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A person who “passed gas” on an American Airlines plane on Sunday afternoon forced all passengers off the jet, officials said.

The incident happened when passengers on the flight became ill with nausea and headaches, according to a spokesperson with Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The flight, which was not identified by RDU officials, landed at the airport around 4 p.m. when the incident was reported.

All the passengers were taken off the plane and after the incident was investigated it was determined that a passenger “passed gas,” the official said.

Winston-Salem Journal reports that American Airlines says this is not the reason the flight was forced to be evacuated. Airline spokeswoman Lakesha Brown says there was an odor in the cabin that bothered some on board, but it was caused by a mechanical issue, not a passenger with a stomach issue.

To read more, click here.