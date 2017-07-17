Patrol charges 7 in street racing bust in North Carolina

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) – Seven people have been charged in connection with a street racing ring in North Carolina.

Highway Patrol troopers seized five BMWs Sunday after motorists called to report a group of people blocked traffic to race along U.S. Highway 321 in Catawba County.

Two of the seven are from Pennsylvania, two are from New Jersey and the rest are from Maryland, Texas and Florida.

All seven were charged with impeding traffic. Five of the seven were charged with prearranged racing.

According to the patrol, the five BMWs were used in the racing, traveling at speeds over 100 mph.

Two other vehicles got away. None of the seized cars were registered in North Carolina. Each is worth between $80,000-100,000.

