Trial begins for wife, father-in-law of man fatally beaten

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) – The wife and father-in-law of a man beaten to death in 2015 at the couple’s North Carolina home are in court to face murder charges.

Local media outlets report the trial of 33-year-old Molly Corbett and her father, 67-year-old retired FBI agent Thomas Martens, begins Monday in Davidson County. Both are charged in the August 2015 death of Jason Corbett, a native of Ireland.

Molly Corbett and her father have argued self-defense, saying Martens hit Jason Corbett on the head with a baseball bat because he was choking his daughter.

Court documents show Jason Corbett was planning to return to Ireland with his two children from a previous marriage.

The couple met in 2008 when Molly Corbett moved to Ireland. They married and moved to North Carolina in 2011.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)