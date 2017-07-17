Visually impaired players taking part in ‘Beep Ball’

Beep Ball for visually impaired players happening in South County on Saturday. (Photo: KMOV)

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) — The St. Louis Cardinals are on the road this weekend but there will still be baseball in south St. Louis County on Saturday.

The game is called Beep Ball because the ball makes a loud beeping sound allowing vision-impaired players to take part in the game.

On Saturday, the 11th Annual Beep Ball tournament will be held at Assumption Church in south St. Louis County.

With 24 teams, it is the largest tournament like this in the world.

It is a fundraiser with money benefiting Mind’s Eye, a radio service that provides readings of newspapers and periodicals for the vision impaired.