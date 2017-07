Tyrell Kirk came off the bench and hit two threes in the NCCA All-Star game on July 17, 2017. (Photo: WGHP)

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — There was only one player from our area in the NCCA All-Star game, but Whiteville’s Tyrell Kirk brought home MVP honors.

The UNC-Pembroke committ started the game on the bench but came in and hit two threes in the contest.

The team, coached by Hoggard’s Brett Queen, won the All-Star game by a final score of 117-108.