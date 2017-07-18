101-year-old runner takes women’s record for age group

(Photo: The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE (WBRZ) — A 101-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana, woman set a new record for her age group Saturday by completing the 100-meter race in just over 40 seconds.

According to USA Track-and-Field, Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins’ 40.12 is a pending world record, in addition to her previous pending record 39.62 set earlier in July. She is the oldest female competitor in USATF history.

Hawkins started her track and field journey last year after attending State Olympics in Lake Charles and she also participated in the National Senior Olympics in Birmingham. There, she won the 50 and 100-meter dash, setting a new world record for a 101-year-old.

Even though she’s a centenarian, she doesn’t allow her age to slow her down.

She rides her bicycle every day and practices the 100-meter on her street. She says her secret to living a long life is eating healthy, exercising, and family.