Calabash library to get new home next year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Borrowing a book in southwestern Brunswick County will happen at a different location starting next year.

Last night the Brunswick County Commission approved moving the Hickmans Crossroads Library on Calabash Road to a new location. In January the county takes possession of the current South Brunswick Islands Campus of Brunswick Community College at 9400 Ocean Highway W. That property will be the library’s new home. The two buildings are about two miles apart.

According to last night’s agenda, the current library location has had continued circulation and activity growth, but has significant building limitations and quite limited parking with few options for expansion. The current library branch is 14,975 sq. ft. on two floors and has about 30 marked parking spaces. The new location has 15,256 sq. ft. on one floor and about 200 marked parking spaces. The county also says the new space’s open design has significantly more usable library space.

The county estimates the cost for the move is $21,000, including $14,000 in-kind labor and equipment cost.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Emergency Services Department plan to move into the vacated library space. They would use it for storage and operations in the southwestern part of the County. The county does not yet have a formal cost estimate for the agencies to set up operations at the site.